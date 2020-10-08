Radioactivity Tuesday: “How Amazon hid its safety crisis” – new reporting on the high rate of serious injury at Amazon warehouses

Share this:

October 6, 2020

A new investigative report from Reveal from the nonprofit Center for Investigative Journalism obtained internal documents from Amazon showing high rates of injury at its network of fulfillment centers.

Amazon, which has seen a surge in demand during the pandemic, is now the world’s largest retailer and has seen its stock price double since March. Amazon’s Prime Day, the company’s biggest selling day of the year, is reportedly scheduled for the U.S. on October 13-14. The investigation finds injuries spike during these peak sales times. Reveal reporter Will Evans says,“There’s a big difference between what Amazon says is happening at its warehouses, and what its own records show.”

Evans found that despite Amazon spending tens of millions on safety initiatives and claiming worker safety is a top priority, injury rates at Amazon fulfillment centers worsened over the past four years. He spoke with WMNF’s Rob Lorei about the report’s findings.

