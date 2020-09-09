Radioactivity Tuesday: Investigative report links futuristic policing to citizen harassment in Pasco County

Share this:

September 8, 2020

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. The Tampa Bay Times recently published an investigative report on a new, high-tech form of policing—one which tries to stop crime before it happens.

The system uses futuristic, cutting edge technology to identify people who are about to commit crimes in Pasco County. What the Times reporters discovered is that some targets of the system are being harassed, visited many times by law enforcement- who are constantly checking on them and sometimes those visited are forced to pay fines for small infractions that the officers observe while visiting their homes.

One of the co-authors of the report joins us now. Kathleen McGrory is a staff writer at the Tampa Bay Times, she co-reported the investigation which is called TARGETED.

