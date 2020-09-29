Radioactivity Tuesday: Jonathan Alter discusses his new biography of Jimmy Carter “HIS VERY BEST”

Share this:

September 29, 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Our guest today is Jonathan Alter, an award-winning historian, columnist and documentary filmmaker. An MSNBC political analyst and former senior editor at Newsweek, he is the author of three New York Times bestsellers: The Center Holds: Obama and His Enemies; The Promise: President Obama, Year One; and The Defining Moment: FDR’s Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope.

Alter has written a new book, the first full-length biography of Jimmy Carter, the thirty-ninth president of the United States and Nobel Prize–winning humanitarian. HIS VERY BEST: Jimmy Carter, A Life draws from Alter’s unprecedented access in writing this biography.

He not only interviewed Carter more than a dozen times, Alter also interviewed 18 members of the Carter family, George H.W. Bush, Walter Mondale, Carter’s top cabinet members, and over 250 people close to Carter. Tomorrow (October 1st, 2020) is the 96th birthday of former President Jimmy Carter.

Listen to the full show here: