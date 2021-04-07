Radioactivity Tuesday: Some good news about health care premium costs, COBRA and subsidies under the ACA

Share this:

April 6, 2021

Good Morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei.

When President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law last month it included lots of additional help for people who are currently using the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare), or who would like to get Obamacare -but found they would not get subsidies.

The American Rescue plan substantially improves health insurance affordability for millions of working people who are in the low and moderate income range.

Here to talk about it is Melanie Hall, executive director of the Family Health Care Foundation – which is based here in the Tampa bay area.

Listen to the full show here:

Additional ACA coverage here:

and here: