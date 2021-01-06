Radioactivity Tuesday: The race to save one of the last undeveloped areas in Tarpon Springs/Media Matters selects The Misinformer of the Year 2020

Share this:

January 5, 2021

Good Morning, welcome to WMNF’s Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei.

Today we’ll talk with Peter Dalacos, a community activist who is spearheading the effort to protect 74 acres along the Anclote River in Tarpon Springs from being turned into a housing development.

The issue comes up this Thursday at the Tarpon Springs City Commission. The area is home to bald eagles, gopher tortoises, sand hill cranes and numerous native plants.

Later on in the show we’ll talk with Matt Gertz, a Senior Fellow at Media Matters about his group’s selection of “Misinformer of the Year 2020“.

Finally we’ll hear a rebuttal by a Republican official in Georgia of President Trump’s claims that the presidential election in Georgia was stolen.

