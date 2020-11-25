Share this:

November 24, 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Perhaps no group in the country was more disappointed by the outcome of the presidential election than the followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory. For three years “Anon’s” (as they call themselves) have been told that the “Deep State” would soon be revealed and its leaders would be arrested in a massive arrest event called “The Storm”.

QAnon videos have racked up millions of views and websites and apps pushing the theory of a vast conspiracy involving Democrats, liberals, Hollywood types, reptile shape shifters and pedophiles have drawn ardent supporters from the political Right. Is it a cult?

Karim Zidan is an investigative reporter and has been covering QAnon for Right Wing Watch and The Guardian. He says it’s time to take the conspiracy theorists seriously because they are driven by an unshakeable faith in the ideology – even though many of the predictions of “Q” have failed to materialize. Karim Zidan joins us now.

