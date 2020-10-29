Radioactivity Wednesday: A Deep Dive into the Latest Florida Poll numbers with Steve Schale

Share this:

October 28, 2020

In 2008, Steve Schale directed the Obama/Biden campaign in Florida, leading the largest political operation in Florida history to a win for President Obama, and in 2012, served as a Senior Advisor to the re-election. Earlier in his career, Steve ran the Florida Democratic Party’s House Democratic Caucus, during which Florida Democrats picked off nine Republican seats in the state house, the party’s biggest gain in over forty years. Over his career, he has worked on countless – arguably too many Florida races at all levels of the ballot. In 2016, Steve served as the primary national spokesperson for the Draft Joe Biden campaign.

This election cycle, Steve is running Unite the Country, a pro-Biden SuperPAC founded in October 2019 to support the candidacy of Joe Biden. Schale graduated from University of the South in 1996 with degrees in History and Political Science and received his Masters in Communications from Florida State University in 2009. A native of Kankakee, IL and St. Augustine, FL, Schale now lives in Tallahassee with his wife Nikole, two dogs – and a horse.

Steve Schale joins WMNF’s Rob Lorei to discuss the latest Florida poll numbers.

Listen to the full show here: