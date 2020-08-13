Radioactivity Wednesday: Controversial mural evokes more police violence against activists in Tampa

Share this:

August 12, 2020

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Tension is brewing in downtown Tampa involving mural painters, Food Not Bombs, BLM protestors, police and Neo Nazis.

Last night four more people were arrested in what’s become a controversy over a mural painted outside of Tampa police headquarters. The mural was painted without the proper permit being issued covering a public street. Seven people were arrested on as they attempted to paint an unpermitted mural at Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday. A woman active with the Tampa Bay Activist Network posted this message two days ago on Instagram about Saturday’s arrests:

My guests today include:

-Matt Yampolsky, who was arrested and beat up in custody

-Ahmed, (who has been protesting since the first night) and was a witness to the arrests

-Rose, who had her phone knocked to the ground by racists after arriving at the Food Not Bombs food share in Lykes Park

– Bernice with Tampa Dream Defenders, who has been helping bail innocent protesters out

Listen to the full show here: