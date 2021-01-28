Radioactivity Wednesday: Former hate-group members and their “Life After Hate”

Share this:

January 27, 2021

Good Morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei.

My guest today is Dimitrios Kalantzi, Communications Director for Life After Hate — a nonprofit whose mission is to rehabilitate individuals who have lived a life of hate, and to point them down a better path.

The group was founded by ex-members of hate groups to try to undo some of the damage they did in their former lives.

Kalantzis is a trained journalist with 10 years of experience in print and digital news. He has won numerous state AP awards for both his individual and collaborative work. In addition to a bachelor’s degree in English, Dimitri has a master’s degree in public affairs reporting. He believes that our greatest achievements come in the pursuit of truth and justice.

