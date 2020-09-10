Radioactivity Wednesday: Open Primaries? There’s a Catch.

Share this:

September 9, 2020

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei.

In the upcoming November election there’s a proposal on the ballot to change Florida’s primary election system to allow voters who are not members of either major party to vote in the primary. But it comes with a catch—instead of the winning candidate in each party’s election being declared the winner and moving on to the general election—Amendment Three would place the two top vote getters – regardless of party – on the general election ballot.

The Amendment is nicknamed “All Voters Vote” and two backers of the amendment join us now. Our guests are Daphne Brulee and Steve Hough with the group Florida Fair and Open Primaries.

