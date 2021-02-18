Radioactivity Wednesday: Sarasota artist challenges white supremacy symbols

Share this:

February 17, 2021

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei.

Coming up we’ll talk with a local artist who is using his art to confront symbols of racism and turning some of those symbols on their heads. And later we’ll discuss the latest vaccine controversy and efforts to change Florida’s voting laws to make it harder for some people to vote.

John Sims is a widely acclaimed, multi-media artist who uses his art to challenge white supremacy and the denatured memorials to the Confederacy. His work has been featured nationally and internationally and he is an Artist in Residence at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota.

Listen to the full show here:

Check out this animated walk through of the SCF CAAm exhibition!

This installation is up at USF CAM until March 6th:

