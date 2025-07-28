“Rage Against the Regime” protest planned in Pinellas County

Flyer for upcoming protest. Provided by Pinellas County NOW (National Organization for Women) via Facebook.

On August 2nd, multiple organizations will be holding a protest in Pinellas County. Pinellas National Organization for Women, or NOW, will be hosting the event alongside other groups, including League of Women Voters St. Petersburg Area, Fired Up Pinellas, and Indivisible FL-13.

The protest is being held in solidarity with other events occurring across the nation, known as “Rage Against the Regime.”

Event organizer Helen Amburgey said, “They’ve defied our courts, deported American citizens, disappeared people off the streets, and slashed our services—all while orchestrating a massive giveaway to their billionaire allies.”

Pinellas NOW is asking attendees to register so they can plan for the crowd size.

Amy Weintraub, Pinellas NOW member, said enough is enough, and they are channeling their rage into action.

“We resist their weaponization of ICE against our communities, and we resist the type of concentration camp that they have built in South Florida and other parts of the United States,” said Weintraub. “We resist the covering up of the Epstein files, their attacks on transgender rights and transgender lives, their dismantling of Medicaid, SNAP, the Department of Education, the NOAA and the National Weather Service.”

The event will be on Saturday from 10:30 to noon at the intersection of 34th St N and 22nd Ave in Saint Petersburg by the Sam’s Club.

Weintraub said everyone attending should be prepared to not engage with anyone from the opposition who tries to interact.

“We encourage people to bring signs, their own water, sun hats, and sunglasses, just as a way to protect yourself against the summer heat. And, a willingness to be out on the streets for 90 minutes, and a willingness to be nonviolent,” said Weintraub.



For more information, visit their webpage.