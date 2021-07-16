“Random Acts of Kindness” on Morning Energy

Share this:

There was something different in the air in Brewster,Massachusetts when the owners of a local restaurant unexpectedly decided to shut their doors and treat their staff to a “Day of Kindness”. The owners, Brandi and Regina Felt Castellano, made this decision after members of their staff continuously received verbal abuse from rude customers. The owners also posted a sign outside of their door with these words, “If you cannot be kind, you cannot dine”. (https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/07/15/cape-cod-restaurant-customers/)

Although “World Kindness Day” is observed internationally on November 13th and “Random Acts of Kindness Day” is observed on February 17th, expressing kindness should be something that we strive for daily.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the benefits of “Random Acts of Kindness” as it relates to various areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy

