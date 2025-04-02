Randy Fine & Jimmy Patronis win seats in Congress

Randy Fine via Florida Senate.

By Jim Saunders ©2025 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — After fending off Democratic opponents, Republicans Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis are heading to Congress.

Fine, a former member of the Florida House and Senate, won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz in Congressional District 6, according to results posted on state and county elections websites.

Meanwhile, Patronis, who stepped down Monday as state chief financial officer, will succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in Congressional District 1.

Also Tuesday, state Rep. Debbie Mayfield, R-Melbourne, easily won a GOP special primary election in Brevard County’s Senate District 19, and Republican Brian Hodgers narrowly won a primary to try to succeed Mayfield in Brevard’s House District 32.

In Northwest Florida, Nathan Boyles appeared to win an eight-candidate Republican primary in state House District 3 in Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

The congressional races drew attention nationally, as Fine and Patronis were backed by President Donald Trump and Democrats rallied around candidates Josh Weil in Congressional District 6 and Gay Valimont in Congressional District 1.

Trump touted the wins Tuesday night in a post on Truth Social.

“BOTH FLORIDA HOUSE SEATS HAVE BEEN WON, BIG, BY THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE. THE TRUMP ENDORSEMENT, AS ALWAYS, PROVED FAR GREATER THAN THE DEMOCRATS FORCES OF EVIL. CONGRATULATIONS TO AMERICA!!!” the post said.

But with both districts Republican strongholds, the Democratic National Committee pointed to what it described as “overperformance” by Weil and Valimont.

As of about 9 p.m., Fine had received nearly 60 percent of the vote, and Weil had received about 40 percent, according to the Division of Elections website. Meanwhile, Patronis had received about 57 percent, and Valimont had received 42 percent.

Congressional District 6 is made up of all or parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties, while Congressional District 1 is made up of all or parts of Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties.

The seats became open after Trump won the November election. He named Waltz as national security adviser and nominated Gaetz to serve as U.S. attorney general — though Gaetz ultimately withdrew from consideration for the job.

To run for Congress, Fine had to resign from his Brevard County state Senate seat, which created a ripple effect. Mayfield, a former senator, decided to run in the special election to replace Fine in Senate District 19. That created an opening in House District 32.

Meanwhile, former state Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, ran to try to succeed Gaetz, though he lost in a Republican primary to Patronis. Rudman’s exit from the Legislature created an opening in state House District 3.

Hodgers captured 35 percent of the vote to win the GOP primary in House District 32, with opponents Bob White receiving 33 percent and Terry Cronin receiving 32 percent, according to the state Division of Elections. Hodgers will face Democrat Juan Hinojosa in a June 10 special general election.

As of about 9 p.m., Boyles had about 36 percent of the vote in House District 3, while his next-closest opponent, Shon Owens, had about 32 percent, according to the Division of Elections. Democratic candidate Dondre Wise did not have a primary opponent.

Mayfield, who received nearly 61 percent of the vote Tuesday, will face Democrat Vance Ahrens in the June 10 special general election for the Senate seat.