A rare August cold front brings a less humid, sunnier weekend to Florida

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

A rare cold front is pushing through Florida and we can expect the humidity to drop a tad across much of the state. Keep in mind we’re still in summer, so temperatures will be hot. But at least those heat advisories will take a break just in time for the weekend.

For North Florida, the dewpoint temperatures will drop to the upper 60s. This is still humid, but this is not the oppressive humidity that we’ve had for the last two months. For Central Florida dewpoint temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, and high temperatures will reach the low 90s, skies will remain mostly sunny through much of the weekend. South Florida will be the stickiest region of the state, with dewpoint temperatures staying around the mid-70s. Heat indices will remain between 97°F and 100°F.

Dewpoint temperatures tell us how much moisture is in the atmosphere. The higher the number the stickier and more uncomfortable it feels.

As far as the rain goes, some isolated showers and thunderstorms could still develop. These storms will most likely develop in the afternoon and be short-lived as there is a layer of dry air putting a lid on the atmosphere and it will not allow for a lot of activity. Most of the activity will remain focused across the peninsula’s southern half.

When do the soupy conditions return?

The humidity will start to make a gradual return by the middle of next week. The winds shift and will be mainly from the east. The east winds will provide plenty of moisture injecting it into the atmosphere. Therefore the heat indices will be above 100°F by Wednesday. The typical thunderstorms will also return to the forecast with more unstable weather and scorching heat.

Fall officially starts September 22. We all know that the start of autumn does not mean much for Florida. We will still be in the height of hurricane season and most likely in the most active weeks too. But at least it will be the beginning of the end of the excruciating heat that we had this summer.

