Rare Fruit Council is interviewed by Sustainable Living

Posted on April 16, 2025 • by Anni Ellis
Blue plastic bags cover banana bunches on a plantation in Costa Rica
Blue plastic bags cover banana bunches on a plantation in Costa Rica. Photo: ©JHVEPhoto /Adobe Stock

On January 27th 2025 Sustainable Living Anni Ellis interviewed local Rare Fruit Chapter about their Citrus Tasting event. Listen to the interview by selecting the above date on the Sustainable Living WMNF page player

