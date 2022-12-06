Recap of Warren v. DeSantis trial; plus Tampa Police Chief resigns

Share this:

In August, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended the elected State Attorney in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren.

Warren sued DeSantis and there was a three-day trial last week in Tallahassee.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café we’ll be joined by a law professor to talk about the issues raised during last week’s trial in Warren versus DeSantis — Louis Virelli, a professor of constitutional law at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport.

We’ll also talk with Justin Garcia, the Creative Loafing reporter who requested the body cam video that led to the resignation of Tampa’s Police Chief.

