Recycling Tampa Bay Area

On today’s Sustainable Living Program we talked about local recycling with our guests Laura Thomas, the City of Largo Sustainability Coordinator; Recycling Coordinator for City of Tampa, Alita Kane; and Recycling and Waste Reduction Specialist with Hillsborough County, Nina Stokes. Problems for recycling here and around the country include low commodity prices for recyclables, contaminated recyclables and non-recyclables mixed in the recyclable stream. All of these issues were addressed during the program, with plastic bags being the most talked about problem: Please take them back to the grocery store and do not put any in with your recyclables.
https://largo.com/services/our_future_largo/trash_and_recycling.php www.hillsboroughcounty.org/recycling
https://www.tampagov.net/…/recycling-and-waste-reduction/residential