Red Tide identified off Southwest Florida’s coastline

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/NEWS_RedTideV.wav
Red tide has been identified off Southwest Florida’s coastline. Lower concentrations were discovered off Lee County, with a higher concentration off Charlotte County. Researchers want to know how Hurricane Ian muddled the Gulf of Mexico. According to WINK News Ft. Meyers, scientists from Florida Gulf Coast University and the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation are taking samples of the water. Researchers have spent 7 days at sea and have sampled more than 40 sites using a CTD rosette device. The device grabs water from different depths because conditions on the surface are not the same as on the seafloor. The visibility changed from location to location.