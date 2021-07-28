Red tide update from Pinellas County

Share this:

Pinellas County released a statement Tuesday that red tide conditions still persist off the coast of Pinellas. The county says red tide conditions have worsened after brief improvements over the weekend. The red tide conditions now are still better than they were during the peak of the algae bloom.

More of the press statement from Pinellas County is below:

“Pinellas County’s water quality monitoring on Tuesday showed medium and high cell counts of K. brevis, the algae that causes Red Tide, from Pass-A-Grille north to Honeymoon Island. Fort De Soto Park had very low concentrations, and Fred Howard Park had none.

“The County did not activate its cleanup contractor Monday or Tuesday because there were not significant fish kills reported. Staff reviewed cleanup requests submitted through our Red Tide Reporter app and sent them to the appropriate jurisdiction. If the situation worsens, the County will activate the cleanup contractor again.

“Residents and visitors planning to visit the beach are reminded that Red Tide is not present at all Pinellas County beaches at all times. They are encouraged to check the water quality monitoring results and Respiratory Forecast Tool at www. pinellascounty.org/redtide. Beach conditions are also available at www. beachesupdate.com.

“The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County Red Tide health advisory remains in effect: http://pinellas.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2021/06/red-tide-present-in-the-gulf.html .”