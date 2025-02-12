Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

What About Refugee Resettlement Now?

Posted on February 12, 2025 • by Shelley Reback
Share
Sylvia Acevedo & Abdel Dona Roca of Gulf Coast JFCS Refugee Services

On February 12, MidPoint hosted Sylvia Acevedo, Dir. of Refugee Wellness Programs, and Abdel Dona Roca, Dir. of Refugee Employment & Case Management from the Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services (GCJFCS) Refugee Resettlement project. They discussed the status of their programs now that the Trump administration has ended all refugee admissions to the United States (other than admission for white South Africans,) and has rescinded funding for the resettlement programs that are still needed, especially for the newly admitted refugees who arrived before the Trump administration’s Stop Order.

Gulf Coast JFCS’s refugee department works to help newly arrived refugees integrate into their new communities by providing housing, employment assistance, and cultural orientation. They serve refugees from many different countries, all of whom are fleeing persecution and violence in their home countries. In recent years, their project has assisted large numbers of refugees from Afghanistan who had assisted the U.S. military in fighting the Taliban and then were endangered by the abrupt withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. They also assisted many Ukrainians who fled the violence after Russia invaded Ukraine and refugees from African areas of conflict.

Refugees Are Legal Immigrants

Our guests emphasized that all of their clients are LEGAL immigrants to the United States, and all have undergone a rigorous vetting process to ensure they are eligible to be admitted to the U.S. However, now they are scared they may be targets of indiscriminate ICE round-ups and deportations and worried that the resources that they had counted on to assist them in building a life in their new country will not be available.

What Now?

The future of the GCJFCS refugee resettlement program is now in flux since the stop order. Though their other sources of funding have not been canceled…yet, will they be able to sustain their programs into a future where they may not have new refugee clients to assist? It remains an open question. In the meantime, however, they are working through the current funding cuts, adapting their staff and more limited resources to the changes, and doing their best to continue to provide the assistance necessary to serve their current clients. They are looking for landlords with properties willing to affordably rent to refugee families and recruiting local families who can take in refugee families and mentor them to help acclimate them to their new country.

If you can assist GCJFCS with these measures with a financial donation, or if you wish to volunteer to assist or mentor families registering children for school and applying for federal benefits, or if you have items of furniture or household goods to help them build a home, contact GCJFCS directly for more information.

 

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Manatee County Commission targets overdevelopment in wetlands

Listen: Manatee County is growing at a record pace.  Commissioners...

Chemtrails bill advances in State Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee

Republican lawmakers in Florida want to investigate chemtrails. A bill...

Florida red tide, Feb. 2025
Red tide stretches from Tampa Bay to the Florida Keys: what is it?

A prolonged red tide in 2018 lasted over 10 months....

University of South Florida
USF students fight back against Trump’s DEI, FAFSA policies

Students at the University of South Florida (USF) are taking...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Big Gay Radio Show
Player position: