Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment state sites in the Tampa Bay area

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been touring the state during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of focusing on the most effective ways the CDC says we have to reign in the spread of the coronavirus — widespread vaccinations and universal masking — the governor is focusing on a treatment for COVID-19 symptoms that works best on patients that have recently contracted the virus.

It’s a monoclonal antibody treatment known as Regeneron. And DeSantis’ top donor is invested in the company that makes it.

According to an August 24 press release from the Florida governor’s office, “Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. However, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.

“The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor DeSantis is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.”

The governor’s office also says, “Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health continue to encourage Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out where the vaccine is offered HERE.”

Below is a list of monoclonal antibody treatment sites in Florida, as provided by the governor’s office on August 24.

The Pinellas County monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

409 South Old Coachman Road

Clearwater, FL 33765

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Hillsborough County monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:

Hillsborough County

Kings Forest Park

8008 East Chelsea Street

Tampa, Florida 33610

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Manatee County monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:

Manatee County

Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex

206 2nd Street East

Bradenton, Florida 34208

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Pasco County monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:

Pasco County

Fasano Center

11611 Denton Avenue

Hudson, Florida 34667

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

The Polk County monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:

Polk County

Church at the Mall

1010 East Memorial Boulevard

Lakeland, Florida 33801

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monoclonal antibody treatment sites elsewhere in Florida

Alachua County

Fellowship Church

16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441

High Springs, Florida 32643

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bay County

Bay County Fairgrounds

2230 East 15th Street

Panama City, Florida 32405

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Brevard County

Kiwanis Island Park

951 Kiwanis Island Park Road

Merritt Island, Florida 32952

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Broward County

C.B. Smith Park

900 North Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Charlotte County

Englewood Charlotte Public Library

3460 North Access Road

Englewood, Florida 34224

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Duval County

Jacksonville Public Library

304 North Main Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lee County

Old Bonita Springs Library

26876 Pine Avenue

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Miami-Dade County

Tropical Park

7900 Southwest 40 Street

Miami, Florida 33155

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Okaloosa County

Northwest Florida Fairgrounds

1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard

Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Orange County

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando, Florida 32805

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Palm Beach County

West Gate Park

3691 Oswego Avenue

West Palm Beach, Florida 33409

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

St. Lucie County

Havert L. Fenn Center

Virginia Avenue

Fort Pierce, Florida 34982

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Volusia County

Ormond Beach Senior Center

351 Andrews Street

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.