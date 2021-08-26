Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment state sites in the Tampa Bay area

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been touring the state during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of focusing on the most effective ways the CDC says we have to reign in the spread of the coronavirus — widespread vaccinations and universal masking — the governor is focusing on a treatment for COVID-19 symptoms that works best on patients that have recently contracted the virus.
It’s a monoclonal antibody treatment known as Regeneron. And DeSantis’ top donor is invested in the company that makes it.
According to an August 24 press release from the Florida governor’s office, “Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. However, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.
“The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor DeSantis is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.”
The governor’s office also says, “Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health continue to encourage Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out where the vaccine is offered HERE.”
Below is a list of monoclonal antibody treatment sites in Florida, as provided by the governor’s office on August 24.
The Pinellas County monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
409 South Old Coachman Road
Clearwater, FL 33765
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
The Hillsborough County monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:
Hillsborough County
Kings Forest Park
8008 East Chelsea Street
Tampa, Florida 33610
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
The Manatee County monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:
Manatee County
Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex
206 2nd Street East
Bradenton, Florida 34208
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
The Pasco County monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:
Pasco County
Fasano Center
11611 Denton Avenue
Hudson, Florida 34667
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
The Polk County monoclonal antibody treatment site is located at:
Polk County
Church at the Mall
1010 East Memorial Boulevard
Lakeland, Florida 33801
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monoclonal antibody treatment sites elsewhere in Florida
Alachua County
Fellowship Church
16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441
High Springs, Florida 32643
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Bay County
Bay County Fairgrounds
2230 East 15th Street
Panama City, Florida 32405
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Brevard County
Kiwanis Island Park
951 Kiwanis Island Park Road
Merritt Island, Florida 32952
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Broward County
C.B. Smith Park
900 North Flamingo Road
Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028
Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Charlotte County
Englewood Charlotte Public Library
3460 North Access Road
Englewood, Florida 34224
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Duval County
Jacksonville Public Library
304 North Main Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Lee County
Old Bonita Springs Library
26876 Pine Avenue
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Miami-Dade County
Tropical Park
7900 Southwest 40 Street
Miami, Florida 33155
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Okaloosa County
Northwest Florida Fairgrounds
1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard
Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Orange County
Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando, Florida 32805
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Palm Beach County
West Gate Park
3691 Oswego Avenue
West Palm Beach, Florida 33409
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
St. Lucie County
Havert L. Fenn Center
Virginia Avenue
Fort Pierce, Florida 34982
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Volusia County
Ormond Beach Senior Center
351 Andrews Street
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.