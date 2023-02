Share this:

For the Feb. 3 installment of WMNF’s Friday news program “The Skinny,” Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani called in to discuss her trip to Sarasota where DeSantis-appointed board members ousted New College’s president in its effort to transform the school into a Southern version of Michigan’s conservative Hillsdale College.

We also dipped our toes into Tampa’s 2023 municipal election, and got caught up on the saga of one of Manatee County’s confederate memorial.

Listen to the Feb. 3 episode of “The Skinny” via wmnf.org.