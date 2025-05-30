Rep. Max Frost talks Musk, public media, more—and thanks for supporting WMNF

Rep. Maxwell Frost at Harvest House in Sarasota, Florida on May 10, 2025. / Photo by Dave Decker c/o Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Trump’s self-appointed “First Buddy” is leaving the office today, as Elon Musk marks his last day leading the president’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (aka DOGE).

“The legacy will be a dark legacy,” Orlando-based Rep. Maxwell Frost told WMNF about the effect the world’s richest man had on regular Americans. “They did what they said they would do. They would run the government like a company.”

Frost—the youngest legislator in Washington D.C.—was alluding to DOGE cuts to veterans services, social security, USAID, and more all initiated by Musk and a team that included a 19-year-old college freshman.

“This corporate slash and burn mentality is not how you run a country,” Frost added.

Elsewhere in the short conversation, the congressman talked about the state of the Democratic party, immigration, and government attacks on independent media like WMNF.

“Knowledge is power,” Frost said. “They don’t want people to have power.”

