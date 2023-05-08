Reproduction rights group launches campaign to ensure constitutional right to abortion

Share this:

Listen:

Reproductive rights supporters launched a new campaign to pass a constitutional amendment in Florida to protect access to abortions. This comes after the governor signed a six-week abortion ban last month.

Leaders from the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and more gathered in Tallahassee today to launch the ballot initiative campaign.

The new group behind the amendment, Floridians Protecting Freedom, is composed of leaders from pro-choice organizations.

“This is the way that we can give Florida voters the chance to ensure that personal medical decisions are theirs and theirs alone to make,” said Amy Weintraub with Progress Florida. Floridians Protecting Freedom would need to submit almost 900,000 valid signatures by February to get on the ballot. However, Weintraub is optimistic.

“I know that we are going to generate tons of support because Floridians are sick of seeing their rights being restricted, especially with this onerous, terrible six-week abortion ban that is truly cruel.”

The organization expects to gain support for the amendment through volunteer participation and donations.