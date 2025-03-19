Restrictions on teacher prep programs are ready for consideration in Florida

Teacher and students. By Drazen Zigic via iStock for WMNF News.

The State Board of Education next month will consider proposed rules that would help carry out a controversial 2024 law about requirements for teacher preparation programs.

Supporters of the law said it would prevent “indoctrination” in preparation programs, but opponents said it would shut down discussions about issues such as racism.

The proposed rules, which will be considered during an April 9 meeting, involve teacher preparation and school leadership programs.

As an example, they seek to prevent program courses that would “distort” historical events.

“Distortion of historical events in curriculum and instruction is the presentation or the assignment of instructional resources or learning activities that give a misleading or false account or impression,” the rules say. “Examples of theories that distort historical events and are inconsistent with state board-approved standards include the denial or minimization of the Holocaust and the teaching of critical race theory (CRT). CRT is the theory that racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but that racism is embedded in American society and its legal systems in order to uphold the supremacy of white persons.”