Retired public service workers slam Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ safety net cuts

Lee Bryant, and President of Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association, speaks in Largo // Chris Young, WMNF News. 7/25/25

Listen:

Retired public service workers gathered in Largo Friday to speak out against President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’

They expressed concerns about how certain cuts in the bill will affect Pinellas County and Florida – and disappointment with their U.S representative for voting for it.

The bill, signed by Trump on the Fourth of July, cuts taxes for overtime and tips, and provides billions in funding for immigration enforcement.

But the bill cuts safety net programs, including Medicaid and food assistance

Barbara Giorgio, a former state employee administering food stamps, said this will hurt the millions of Floridians who rely on SNAP.

“Is this what Congressman Luna and her colleagues want? They must want to see millions of kids going to school hungry, because why else would they vote for it? That ugly, ugly bill,” Giorgio said.

Giorgio and other retired members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees spoke out during a press conference in Largo, part of Republican Congress member Anna Paulina-Luna’s district.



Lee Bryant, President of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association, said recent protests against the Trump administration are “fine,” but the key is to encourage those you know to vote.

“What you need to do is hit your neighborhoods – talk to your neighbors, because you can influence the people you know,” Bryant said.

Luna voted for the bill. She did not respond to WMNF’s request for comment.

Speakers also criticized the bill for its tax breaks for the mega-rich.

A Yale report shows the bill would hurt low-income households and helps wealthy families.