“Rising Up” on Morning Energy

“Rise up, take courage and do it”… Ezra 10:4

Good Friday and Easter Sunday are two widely celebrated religious holidays that many look forward to. “Good Friday” (also known as: Black Friday, Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Friday of the Passion of the Lord) is a very important part of the Easter bible story.

Good Friday, is often known for being paradoxical in that it represents a very solemn Christian holy day that is a reminder of the suffering, death, and sacrifice of a great spiritual teacher (Jesus Christ). Yet, at the same time “Good Friday”, also represents a day of atonement and also the belief that Christ’ death on the cross atoned for the sins of humanity and also gave the hope of eternal salvation.

Easter Sunday (also known as Resurrection Day) is equally important to those of the Christian faith as it signifies new life “rising up” from the ground as a result of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and also the hope of the future resurrection of believers.

In addition to being called “Savior”, Jesus Christ is also known by many other names. One of the names that he refers to himself as when speaking to his disciples is the, “Light of the World”, which signifies that he is the source of spiritual illumination, guidance and salvation. As such, one of the many great lessons that Christ left to the world is the importance of “rising up” during the wee hour of the morning to pray (Mark 1:35).

In the biblical sense, “rising up” often refers to resurrection and the triumph over sin and death. However, metaphorically, to “rise up” can also relate to overcoming adversity, creating positive changes or having a spiritual awakening.

One Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of “rising up” to the occasion as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.