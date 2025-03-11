Rocket 88 blasts off at Tropical Heatwave 2025: Florida’s rockabilly legends return!

Florida’s legendary rockabilly outfit Rocket 88 is set to ignite the stage at this year’s Tropical Heatwave 2025, bringing their high-octane performance to the Cuban Club Ballroom where dancing isn’t just encouraged—it’s required.

Since their formation in Orlando back in 1992, these rockabilly revivalists have been packing venues with their electrifying blend of vintage sounds and cosmic themes. Sporting mile-high pompadours and dressed to the nines, Rocket 88 delivers toe-tapping, finger-snapping, hand-clapping entertainment that’s guaranteed to put a bop in your socks and a shakin’ in your shoes.

The band—consisting of vocalist Michael Bales, guitarist Mark Zayas, bassist Chuck Zayas, and drummer Corey Brady, has shared stages with rockabilly royalty and alternative icons alike, including The B-52’s, The Cramps, Reverend Horton Heat, and the legendary Wanda Jackson.

Perhaps their most notable endorsement came from “The Killer” himself, Jerry Lee Lewis, who declared after their House of Blues Orlando performance: “You boys are the best band I’ve seen in years.”

Their discography showcases their versatility and dedication to the genre, from 2005’s space-themed “Alien Attack” to 2014’s “Don’t Look Back,” which features 16 original compositions that highlight their rockabilly prowess.

The Orlando Sentinel perfectly captured their magnetic stage presence: “Rocket 88 puts on a fiery stage show, replete with upright bass gymnastics, snakeskin pants and guitar slinging. Their sound takes vintage rockabilly into outer space, with wigged-out B-movie themes that owes more to The Cramps than Gene Vincent.”

No strangers to WMNF events, having previously rocked both Tropical Heatwave and the Rockabilly Ruckus, Rocket 88 returns to deliver what promises to be an unforgettable performance.

So strap yourselves in, you’re going into orbit with Rocket 88 at Tropical Heatwave 2025!

Buy your tickets here!