Ron DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_MigrantsDeSantisV.wav
Republican donors were given a glance at the plans for migrant flights by Ron DeSantis. The governor told GOP donors he was thinking about sending migrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard. On Wednesday, DeSantis sent two planes filled with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts. This put Florida’s governor in the national spotlight and gained support from conservatives. According to the Washington Post, last week in a speech to donors at the Four Seasons in Orlando, someone who was in the room said that DeSantis said about migrants, “Maybe we’ll send them to Chicago, Hollywood, or Martha’s Vineyard. Who knows?” This was also confirmed by a second person who was at the event. In the speech DeSantis said sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard would send a political message.