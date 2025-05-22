Ron DeSantis signs a bill addressing training for school security guards and other measures

©2025 The News Service of Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill that addresses a series of school safety issues, including training for school security guards. The House and Senate this spring unanimously passed the bill (SB 1470). It adds to safety changes made since the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people. “Every year, we are incorporating lessons learned and looking for improvements,” Senate bill sponsor Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “Florida families expect us to get this right. We can’t, and we won’t let them down.” As an example, the bill requires that training of school security guards be conducted by sheriffs or approved by sheriffs. As another example, the bill makes changes to requirements about perimeter and door security at schools. DeSantis signed the measure, which will take effect July 1, during an appearance in Winter Haven.
