Sabal Park Clinic Expands Services for Veterans in South Tampa

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
Executive Director David K. Dunning, addressing the needs of veterans and their families.

Kerilyn Kwiatkowski 

Veterans in South Tampa now have access to an expanded array of healthcare services, thanks to a recent collaboration between the Tampa VA and MacDill AFB’s 6th Medical Group. This partnership has led to the enhancement of services at the Sabal Park Clinic, aimed at making healthcare more accessible to veterans.

The clinic now offers a range of services, from primary healthcare to mental health counseling, social work aid, and dietary guidance. Dr. Vanessa Milsom, highlighting her team’s specialized training in working with veterans, emphasized the clinic’s commitment to providing comprehensive care tailored to their needs.

Dr. Milsom stated, “They’re screened for all sorts of mental health conditions and if there’s any sort of mental health or behavioral health concern, they can see a provider that day. And we can get them connected to all kinds of levels of care. Sometimes they’re seen in the primary care clinic, other times it might be more appropriate for them to be seen in PTSD or SUDs, substance abuse treatment or other areas. But we’re able to triage them, take care of them, and provide a really a range of services for their needs.”

Mr. David K. Dunning, Executive Director, expressed a commitment to addressing the needs of veterans and their families. He stated, “Our bottom line in this endeavor is to provide the finest care to America’s veterans, military personnel and their families. And I know that the best answer to all the people we serve is the heart of this special union. We embrace our responsibilities to take care of America’s veterans. It’s an honor and a privilege to serve and we will never forget that. Every veteran who comes through these doors merits our deepest respect and our finest, not just our best, but our finest care.”

As veteran enrollment in VA care continues to rise, initiatives like the Sabal Park Clinic are crucial for ensuring veterans have access to quality healthcare close to where they live. This expansion not only reduces appointment wait times but also ensures that veterans receive the comprehensive care they deserve.

