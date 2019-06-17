Safety Harbor will vote on transitioning to 100% renewable energy

Share this:

The Pinellas County city of Safety Harbor will vote Monday on transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy.

The discussion and vote will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Safety Harbor City Hall, which is at 750 Main Street.

If it advances, Safety Harbor would become the 4th city in Pinellas County, the 9th in Florida and the 127th in the U.S. to make such a commitment.

To find out more, WMNF interviewed Kent Bailey, chair of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club.

Listen:

Listen to the full show here.

There was also a discussion on Sustainable Living.