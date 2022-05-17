WaveMakers: Transportation advocates Christina Barker and Tyler Hudson

Share this:

Four years ago, Hillsborough County approved a sales tax for transportation improvements, with 57 percent of voters supporting the tax. But a challenge by Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White resulted in the Florida Supreme Court rejecting the tax.

Now — the tax is on the ballot again this November. Advocates Christina Barker and Tyler Hudson sat down with WaveMakers hosts Janet and Tom Scherberger to talk about the odds of the tax passing again, why they think it should and what’s different this time.

Listen to the entire episode here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.