Salsa, Jazz, and all that brass: The Papo Vázquez story

Franco Silva, Papo Vázquez and David Manson

In a recent episode of Latino 54, host Franco Silva sat down with Angel Rafael “Papo” Vázquez, a trombonist, composer, arranger, and bandleader whose career spans decades and genres. This Grammy-nominated artist, known for pioneering the bomba jazz style, shared insights into his remarkable journey through the world of salsa and jazz. Joining them in the studio was special guest David Manson of the Saint Pete Jazz Festival, adding another layer of expertise to the conversation.

Part 1

Born in Philadelphia to Puerto Rican parents, Vázquez’s musical journey began early. At just 15, he was already performing with local Latin bands and opening for New York City acts. By 16, he had made his recording debut with Larry Harlow, a decision that led him to drop out of school to pursue his passion full-time.

In the interview, Vázquez recounts his decision to choose the trombone as his instrument, a choice that would define his career. He regales listeners with anecdotes from his time working with salsa and jazz legends, including his experiences recording “Siembra” with Willie Colón and Rubén Blades – the first salsa record to sell over a million copies.

Vázquez’s career reads like a who’s who of Latin music and jazz. He’s played with Héctor Lavoe, the Fania All-Stars, Ray Barretto, Eddie Palmieri, Celia Cruz, and even had a stint with Ray Charles’ orchestra. His versatility and skill have allowed him to move seamlessly between salsa, Latin jazz, and Afro-Caribbean music.

The conversation took an exciting turn as Vázquez discussed his latest album with the Mighty Pirates Troubadours, “Songs del Yucayeke.” This new release showcases Vázquez’s continued evolution as an artist, blending his signature bomba jazz style with fresh compositions and arrangements. Listeners got an exclusive insight into the creative process behind this album and what it represents in Vázquez’s illustrious career.

You can find his new album on Papo’s website papovazquez.com

Part 2

Throughout the interview, Vázquez emphasizes the importance of his roots. He speaks fondly of his early days with AMLA (Asociación de Músicos Latinoamericanos) in Philadelphia, crediting the organization with nurturing his talent and connecting him to his heritage.

Vázquez’s innovative approach to music has not gone unnoticed. His album “Marooned/Aislado” earned him a Grammy nomination in 2008 for Best Latin Jazz Recording. His compositions have been featured in films like “The Mambo Kings” and Spike Lee’s “Mo’ Better Blues.”

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vázquez continued to create. His 10th album, “Chapter 10: Breaking Cover,” recorded with his Mighty Pirates Troubadours, was recognized in NPR’s “Best Music of 2020” Jazz Critics poll.

As Vázquez reflects on his journey from a young musician in Philadelphia to a respected figure in both the salsa and jazz worlds, his passion for music and his dedication to his craft shine through. His story is not just about personal success, but about the power of music to bridge cultures and generations.

To hear more about Papo Vázquez’s incredible career, his insights into the world of Latin jazz, and details about his new album “Songs del Yucayeke,” listen to the full interview above.