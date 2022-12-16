Samantha Leigh – Country soul

The powerhouse vocalist that is Samantha Leigh joins us on this Holiday-ish episode of Live Music Showcase. We get to hear some of Samantha’s new music, a few holiday tunes, and we get to hear all about her performance with Sir Paul McCartney!
by Ken Apperson and filed under Uncategorized.
