Sandbags available in Pasco & Hernando ahead of Elsa

Below is a media release from Pasco Media Relations & Communications:

* Pasco County Opens Self-Serve Sandbag Sites

The Pasco County Department of Emergency Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Elsa as it approaches Florida. There is still uncertainty in the forecast models; however, The National Weather Service indicates Elsa could bring strong winds and heavy rain to Pasco County early next week.

As we head into a long holiday weekend, Pasco County reminds you to be prepared for the possibility of severe weather.

Four sandbag locations are open in Pasco County until further notice:

W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents.

Sandbags are provided, but you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags.

Crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Pasco County Government has a series of Disaster Preparedness videos, including a tutorial on how to properly fill sandbags. We encourage you to watch and share these safety videos with your viewers/readers. Visit PascoEmergencyManagement.com to access the videos.

Below is a media release from the Hernando County Office of Public Information:

Self-serve sandbag site to open July 3 – 5 ahead of Hurricane Elsa

(Brooksville, FL) In preparation for Hurricane Elsa, a limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available beginning Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5, 2021 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the following location. Please bring your own shovel.

Linda Pedersen Park

6300 Shoal Line Boulevard

Spring Hill, FL 34609

Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags

Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full

Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall

Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered

Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight

This self-serve sandbag site will be remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor and inform our community about storm impacts. Visit the following web and social media sites for more information.

For the latest local conditions and a complete list of news alerts go to https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-a-e/emergency-management .

Sign up to receive weather alerts at https://member.everbridge.net/453003085614870/login .

Follow us on Facebook @HernandoCoGov

Follow us on Twitter @HernandoCoGov