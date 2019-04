Share this:

Pinellas County residents in the town of Seminole are hoping to save a large open space next to the Intracoastal Waterway from development.

The Save the Tides group is demonstrating tomorrow morning to protect the Tides Golf Course.

WMNF interviewed Ron Stephens, the vice president of the Save the Tides group.

The Pinellas County Green Space Rally is from 11:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday April, 27, 2019 at Waterfront Park in Seminole, across from Seminole Lake on Park Blvd.