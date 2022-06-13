Bertha Vazquez, ScienceSaves education director, discusses why science literacy is vital to sustainability

Today, during our pledge drive, we had Bertha Vazquez, ScieneSaves education director, discuss why science literacy is vital to sustainability.

A 32-year veteran teacher, Bertha Vazquez is the recipient of several national and local honors, including the 2014 Samsung’s $150,000 Solve For Tomorrow Contest. She has been the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Science Teacher of the year three times in her career.

Science makes lives better. In innumerable ways and across all of humanity, individual lives are longer, healthier, easier, and fuller due to the advances of science. Yet science gets too little credit for its massive contributions to human wellbeing.