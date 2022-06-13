Bertha Vazquez, ScienceSaves education director, discusses why science literacy is vital to sustainability

by and filed under Education, News and Public Affairs, Sustainable Living.

Share this:

Today, during our pledge drive, we had Bertha Vazquez, ScieneSaves education director, discuss why science literacy is vital to sustainability.

A 32-year veteran teacher, Bertha Vazquez is the recipient of several national and local honors, including the 2014 Samsung’s $150,000 Solve For Tomorrow Contest. She has been the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Science Teacher of the year three times in her career.
 
Science makes lives better. In innumerable ways and across all of humanity, individual lives are longer, healthier, easier, and fuller due to the advances of science. Yet science gets too little credit for its massive contributions to human wellbeing.
 
ScienceSaves provides free teacher resources as well as a scholarship program for high school seniors. To enter, students submit a 20-30 second video answering the question, what has science done for me or someone I know? The 2022 winning videos can be watched here.
 
ScienceSaves also started a National Science Appreciation Day campaign this year. Click here to see what states are celebrating this year and to read their full proclamations.
 

Listen to the full show here: