The Scoop: Fri. March 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 14, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
A bill would force Florida utility companies to disclose their executives’ pay

A bill that would force Florida utility companies to disclose their executives’ pay passed its first committee this week. The Tampa Bay Times reports, utility companies have been lobbying to kill Senate Bill 354.

New lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to protect 11 Florida species

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

100 bikers ride to work on Thursday

The Bike to Work Ride and Rally in Downtown Tampa highlighted new bike routes that the City of Tampa announced in January.

EPA is asking people to check their houses for water leaks

The EPA is challenging people to check their houses for water leaks during Fix a Leak Week.

