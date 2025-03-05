The Scoop: Wed. March 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Homeowners and renters can apply for SBA disaster loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is extending the deadline for people to apply for a hurricane disaster loan. Residents and businesses in the Tampa Bay area and beyond can apply for funds to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, inventory, and other assets.

Protesters target Anna Paulina Luna

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s office at the Seminole campus of St. Petersburg College Tuesday. The rally was organized in opposition to Luna’s recent support for President Trump withholding support for Ukraine.

School start time bill advances in the Florida Senate

Florida lawmakers are working to repeal a decision that would push back school start times. The bill advanced through a Senate committee on Monday.

Storms are expected Wednesday

A cold front with strong storms is expected to impact the Tampa Bay area.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Noah Vinsky, Faith Montalvo, Victoria Heath, Han Ly.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /