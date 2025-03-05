Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. March 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 5, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share

Homeowners and renters can apply for SBA disaster loans 

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is extending the deadline for people to apply for a hurricane disaster loan. Residents and businesses in the Tampa Bay area and beyond can apply for funds to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, inventory, and other assets.

Protesters target Anna Paulina Luna

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s office at the Seminole campus of St. Petersburg College Tuesday. The rally was organized in opposition to Luna’s recent support for President Trump withholding support for Ukraine.

School start time bill advances in the Florida Senate

Florida lawmakers are working to repeal a decision that would push back school start times. The bill advanced through a Senate committee on Monday.

Storms are expected Wednesday

A cold front with strong storms is expected to impact the Tampa Bay area.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Noah Vinsky, Faith Montalvo, Victoria Heath, Han Ly.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

FPREN storm risk
Here’s when to expect storms in the Tampa Bay area

Across Central Florida, the thread for isolated thunderstorms will arrive...

Education school
Florida senators vote to repeal school time change law

 Florida lawmakers voted on Monday to repeal a 2023 law...

Federal agency extends deadline to apply for hurricane-related loans

Listen: Floridians affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton now have...

The Scoop: Tues. March. 04, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Round up of WMNF news headlines including TECO rates, school...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: