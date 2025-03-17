Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. March 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 17, 2025 • by LisaR
Gun age law upheld by appeal court

A federal appeals court upheld the constitutionality of a Florida law that raised the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns from 18 to 21.

Judge rejects Florida law to keep kids off social media

A federal judge has rejected a request to block a 2024 Florida law aimed at keeping children off some social-media platforms, ruling that industry groups did not show they had legal standing to challenge the measure.

One Venezuelan deportee claims he is not a criminal

The Trump administration has transferred hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador. Tim Padgett reports one deportee may be the client of a Miami attorney who insists: he’s no criminal.

Measles outbreak intensifies

A measles outbreak in the US calls for a refresher on how to stay healthy, for all ages. Cary Barbor has details.

