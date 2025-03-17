The Scoop: Mon. March 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A federal appeals court upheld the constitutionality of a Florida law that raised the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns from 18 to 21.

Judge rejects Florida law to keep kids off social media

A federal judge has rejected a request to block a 2024 Florida law aimed at keeping children off some social-media platforms, ruling that industry groups did not show they had legal standing to challenge the measure.

One Venezuelan deportee claims he is not a criminal

The Trump administration has transferred hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador. Tim Padgett reports one deportee may be the client of a Miami attorney who insists: he’s no criminal.

Measles outbreak intensifies

A measles outbreak in the US calls for a refresher on how to stay healthy, for all ages. Cary Barbor has details.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Noah Vinsky, Josh Holton, Faith Montalvo, Victoria Heath, Han Ly.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /