The Scoop: Wed. March 12, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 12, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Environmental groups sue Trump administration over deregulation of toxic waste 

The groups say the federal government has failed to respond to requests for better oversight of toxic waste from fertilizer production and phosphate mining.

Florida bill to repeal school start time changes moves forward

The bill would repeal restrictions on middle and high school start times in Florida schools is moving through the Florida Senate

Pinellas County School Board retains block schedule structure despite public outcry

Student calls to change their high school course schedule were mostly not heeded Tuesday.

The Florida Holocaust Museum and The Florida Orchestra partner for “Violins of Hope”

Stringed instruments from the Holocaust era will be brought to life in an upcoming concert.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Noah Vinsky, Faith Montalvo, Victoria Heath, Han Ly.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

