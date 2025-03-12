The Scoop: Wed. March 12, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Environmental groups sue Trump administration over deregulation of toxic waste

The groups say the federal government has failed to respond to requests for better oversight of toxic waste from fertilizer production and phosphate mining.

Florida bill to repeal school start time changes moves forward

The bill would repeal restrictions on middle and high school start times in Florida schools is moving through the Florida Senate

Pinellas County School Board retains block schedule structure despite public outcry

Student calls to change their high school course schedule were mostly not heeded Tuesday.

The Florida Holocaust Museum and The Florida Orchestra partner for “Violins of Hope”

Stringed instruments from the Holocaust era will be brought to life in an upcoming concert.

