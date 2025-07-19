Donate Now!
Sea Star Wasting Disease outbreak discovered in Florida by a UF ecologist

Posted on July 19, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Sea Star Wasting Disease in Mexico starfish
Sea Star Wasting Disease in Mexico by Mark Mortin via iStock for WMNF News.

Last year, an ecologist at the University of Florida discovered an outbreak of a disease affecting starfish. The discovery of what’s called Sea Star Wasting Disease (SSWD) in Florida was shocking.

Alex Romer is a quantitative ecologist at the University of Florida who specializes in invasive species. During a snorkeling trip at Lake Worth Cove in Palm Beach County, he noticed some sea stars that did not look healthy. Romer says he recognized the characteristics of SSWD, which is more common in the Pacific Ocean.

“They were kind of exhibiting symptoms that were kind of unusual,” said Romer. “So they had limbs that were actually atrophying from their bodies that were falling off their body and then they had white necrotic lesions. And so many years ago I took a class in AP Environmental Science and when this disease was first being recorded on the west coast, and so I actually recognized that this was a characteristic of this disease, Sea Star Wasting Disease,” Romer said.

Spread of Sea Star Wasting Disease

SSWD is present in the Pacific Ocean and seems to be spreading in the Atlantic.  It’s unclear whether it could spread to the Gulf of Mexico. Romer encourages everyone to observe nature and keep an eye out for things that could have a big impact.

“It was just something that like, I was in nature, enjoying nature really as a member of the public, and I noticed something was wrong, and like, I felt the responsibility to make sure that like, I was involved in getting the message to the people that could make sure they followed up on it and really take responsibility for the long term conservation of those animals, and really any member of the public could have done the same thing that day,” he said.

Sea star populations have declined by as much as 90% on the Pacific Coast because of the disease. Researchers do not yet know the full consequences of Sea Star Wasting Disease, but they do know it is spreading. 

