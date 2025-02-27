Donate Now!
Florida Aquarium takes in record number of sea turtles

Posted on February 27, 2025 • by Noah
Cold water temperatures along Florida’s east coast are threatening endangered sea turtles, and the Florida Aquarium is feeling the effects

The aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center in Apollo Beach welcomed 18 new turtles Wednesday. 

The center currently is caring for 56 turtles, the most it’s ever had at one time. 

Sea turtles prefer water temperatures between the low 60s and high 80s, according to the National Aquarium. They become vulnerable to predators and could be stranded on shore when water temperatures drop low enough. 

The aquarium has taken in 49 cold-stressed turtles this winter alone, a number that it said could rise.

Dr. Debi Luke, Senior Vice President of Conservation at the Florida Aquarium, said the situation is critical. 

“These sea turtles are washing in on the east coast of Florida and all the facilities that are able to rehabilitate the sea turtles are either full or at capacity right now,” Luke said. “So, it’s a dire need at this point.” 

The Florida Aquarium provides comprehensive care to these turtles, including examinations, x-rays, bloodwork and medications.

It can cost up to $15,000 to provide this care. There is no government funding available to offset these costs, but the Sea Turtle Rescue Assistance and Rehabilitation Act is expected to pass through Congress with bipartisan support.

The bill would establish a grant program to support the rescue and rehabilitation of sick and injured sea turtles.

All five Florida species of sea turtles are considered endangered or threatened. These turtles are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act and Florida’s Marine Turtles Protection Act.

