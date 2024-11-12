Sea turtle nesting on Pinellas County beaches had good and bad news in 2024

Leatherback sea turtle on a beach. By Herve06 via iStock for WMNF News.

Sea turtles

We spoke with Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program Manager, Carly Oakley about the nesting success of sea turtles on Pinellas County beaches this season and how sea turtle nests were impacted by the hurricanes.

Oakley said that for the first time, conservationists found a leatherback sea turtle nest on Pinellas County beaches – and many of the eggs hatched. It was the first nesting season with three species of sea turtles nesting on Pinellas beaches: including loggerheads and two green sea turtle nests.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch this interview:

Also on Tuesday Café

Affordable Care Act marketplace

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace is underway.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café we talked about how you can get help from a navigator to choose the Obamacare plan that’s best for you and to find out if you are eligible for financial assistance.

Our guest was Katie Roders Turner, the executive director of the Family Healthcare Foundation.

Mosquito control in Florida

We heard a story about the ways that Florida municipalities deal with mosquitoes.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

