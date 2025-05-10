Donate Now!
Sea turtle nesting season is starting this month

Posted on May 9, 2025 • by Colleen Cole
Leatherback Sea Turtle
Leatherback sea turtle on a beach. By Herve06 via iStock for WMNF News.

When sea turtles hatch, they rely on natural light like the moon’s reflection to find open water. The artificial lights coming from buildings or streets can disorient the new hatchlings, which leads them to dangerous places like parking lots, pools and roadways which can be fatal.

According to a press release from City of Clearwater, only about 1 in 1,000 hatchlings are estimated to survive into adulthood.

Clearwater city ordinances help regulate beachfront lighting, so the hazards are minimized for turtles. The beaches also provide nesting grounds for loggerheads, green sea turtles, and the endangered Kemp’s ridley.

Residents are encouraged to close curtains and blinds after sunset, install turtle-friendly lighting where it is possible and to turn off decorative lighting. 

To help protect sea turtles and their nests:
Flatten sandcastles and fill in holes before leaving the beach.
Properly dispose of litter.
Remove all personal belongings from the beach at day’s end.
Avoid walking on sand dunes.
Refrain from using flashlights or cell phone lights on the beach at night.
Reduce single-use plastic consumption to prevent pollution.

Sea turtle nesting season is from May 1st through October 31st.

If an unmarked nest is found report it to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium‘s rescue hotline at 727-441-1790, ext 1.

