“Seasons in the Sun” on Morning Energy

The phrase, “Seasons in the Sun” is most commonly associated with a 1974 Pop/Soft Rock tune by Terry Jacks. The song is about experiences and transitions in life, namely, as it relates to relationships.

Sometimes transitions in life relate to seasonal changes in nature such as August 1st marking the last stretch of summer as we begin to transition into Autumn and bid a farewell to the longer days of sunlight. However, transitions in our personal lives related to “seasons in the sun” implies that there are limited timeframes and cycles in life – whether this involves: good fortune, success, birth and even death.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring various “Seasons in the Sun” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.