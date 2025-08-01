Donate Now!
Back

“Seasons in the Sun” on Morning Energy

Posted on August 1, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
Share
"Think of me and I'll be there We had joy we had fun we had seasons in the sun But the hills that we climbed were just seasons out of time" by emmstitch is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
The phrase, “Seasons in the Sun” is most commonly associated with a 1974 Pop/Soft Rock tune by Terry Jacks. The song is about experiences and transitions in life, namely, as it relates to relationships.
Sometimes transitions in life relate to seasonal changes in nature such as August 1st marking the last stretch of summer as we begin to transition into Autumn and bid a farewell to the longer days of sunlight. However, transitions in our personal lives related to “seasons in the sun” implies that there are limited timeframes and cycles in life – whether this involves:  good fortune, success, birth and even death.
On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring various “Seasons in the Sun” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.
Join me, Renna on Friday from 4am-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring and intriguing topic. And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.
Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Celebrate a guitar legend: Pat Metheny’s 71st Birthday Special on Colors of Jazz

Two hours of musical mastery from one of jazz’s most...

SOTD 8/1/25: Witness by the Wood Brothers

The WMNF Song of the Day for August 1st, 2025...

SOTD 7/31/25: Contact High by Mae Powell

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 31, 2025,...

SOTD 7/30/25: Me Pasa (Piscis) by ASTROPICAL 

The WMNF Song of the Day for July 7/30/25 is...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: