A second Florida hurricane tax-free holiday continues until Sept. 6

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

If you missed the first tax-free holiday earlier in the summer, now’s the time to cash in on the 2nd one. Floridians can buy hurricane-related items tax-free during the second tax holiday of 2024.

During the tax holiday, Floridians can purchase everything from generators and carbon monoxide detectors to everyday household items like dish detergent, all free of the state’s usual 6% sales tax. Plus, there’s no limit on how many items you can buy.

The sales tax holidays do not apply to:

  • Commercial purchases of eligible pet evacuation supplies
  • Sales within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport
  • The rental of any of the eligible items

The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday started Saturday Aug. 24 and runs through Sept. 6 ahead of what Florida Emergency managers say is the peak of hurricane season. Peak hurricane season is usually around September 9th.

The holiday includes items such as batteries ($50 or less), pet supplies, generators ($3,000 or less) and flashlights ($40 or less).

The first tax-free holiday ran from June 1-14 at the start of hurricane season, and is part of a tax package that Florida’s Governor signed into law in May. This will be the last tax free holiday this hurricane season, so make sure to add it to your “To do” list over the next two weeks.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

