Second House Democrat Jumps to GOP

Posted on December 30, 2024 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Woman in purple sitting in front of blue background with white stars.
State Rep. Hillary Cassel switched political parties on Friday from Democrat to Republican. Photo provided by Rep. Cassel's Facebook page.

By Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — State Rep. Hillary Cassel on Friday became the second House Democrat to switch her party affiliation since the November elections, further adding to Republicans’ supermajority.

Cassel, a Dania Beach attorney, said in a post on X that she supports House Republicans’ “vision for a better, more prosperous Florida” and questioned whether the Democratic Party adequately supports Israel.

“As a mother, I want to help build a world where our children are judged on their character and their actions not their labels,” Cassel wrote. “As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism.”

Cassel also questioned the Democratic Party’s ability to “relate to everyday Floridians” and said the party “doesn’t represent my values.”

“I know I won’t always agree on every detail with every Republican, but I do know that I will always have input, collaboration, and respect,” Cassel said.

The announcement came after Tampa Rep. Susan Valdes switched from Democrat to Republican on Dec. 9. Valdes made the move after she lost a bid to become chairwoman of the Hillsborough County Democratic Executive Committee.

The House quickly updated Cassel’s party affiliation on its website, with House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, posting on X “welcome to the team!”

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power also praised Cassel’s move.

“I’ve (known) her for a long time and I know she will be a valuable addition to our team!” Power posted on X.

But Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, lambasted Cassel’s decision as “a betrayal of the voters who entrusted her to represent their values as a Democrat.”

Kristen Browde, president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, also issued a statement blasting the move.

“One has to wonder whether Rep. Hillary Cassel is abandoning her principles as well as her party and the voters who elected her,” Browde said. “This is a representative who sought our endorsement and promised that she would defend equality. Now she is joining the forces of those who have sought to destroy it. This is inexplicable as well as disappointing. And it means that Cassel, like fellow turncoat Rep. Susan Valdes, can no longer be trusted by voters of either party.”

Cassel’s move expanded the GOP supermajority to 87 members in the 120-seat House. It was a further blow to Democrats, whose hopes of cutting into the supermajority were dashed in the Nov. 5 elections.

After getting elected in 2022 in Broward County’s House District 101, Cassel faced no opposition as she won a second term in November. She has been a leader for House Democrats on property-insurance issues.

Player position: